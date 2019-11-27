Lockdown lifted at Montclair High School: Report

article

Montclair High School and nearby Renaissance Middle School were reportedly placed on lockdown Wednesday, reported community site Baristanet.

There were initial reports that officials were searching for a gun that was brought to the high school by a student on Chestnut Street in Essex County.

Shortly after Noon, the site tweeted that the Montclair Police Department had identified the student and that the student did not have a weapon in their possession.

MHS principal Anthony Grosso sent an email with the update:

Dear MHS families and caregivers,

It was brought to our attention during lunch that a student may have had a weapon in their possession. Montclair High School went into a lockdown and released into a shelter in place. The Montclair Police Department was immediately notified. The student was identified and apprehended with their belongings. The Montclair Police Department found that the student did not have a weapon in their possession. This incident is still under investigation by the Montclair Police Department. We want to thank the Montclair Police Department for responding quickly and efficiently.

Advertisement

Security and a SWAT Team searched the building.