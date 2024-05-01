Live Nation offers $25 tickets to NYC-area shows during Concert Week

article

Live Nation is offering $25 tickets to several highly anticipated concerts coming to the NYC area in 2024.

Discounted tickets to see more than 900 artists will be available during this year's Concert Week, running May 8-14.

The limited-time ticket offer spans a variety of genres. From 21 Savage, Alanis Morissette, Cage The Elephant, Celeste Barber, Dan + Shay, Dierks Bentley, Feid, Janet Jackson, Meghan Trainor, New Kids On The Block, Peso Pluma, Sean Paul, Thirty Seconds to Mars and beyond, an impressive lineup will be featured in this year’s offer.

Concert Week tickets include all fees upfront in the $25 all-in cost. To celebrate the 10th annual Concert Week, Live Nation has expanded the promotion to 20 countries in addition to the U.S.

New York concerts participating in 2024 Concert Week

Janet Jackson-Prudential Center-July 9, 2024

Missy Elliott- UBS Arena-August 3, 2024

Thirty Seconds to Mars-Barclays Center-August 17, 2024

Maroon 5- PNC Bank Arts Center-June 29, 2024

Dan+Shay-Jones Beach-August 9, 2024

New Kids on the Block-Jones Beach-August 3,2024

Earth, Wind & Fire-Jones Beach-July 28, 2024

Meghan Trainor-Madison Square Garden-September 25, 2024

How Concert Week works

When the full list of shows has been posted, customers can select the show and look for a ticket labeled "Concert Week Promotion." Then add the ticket to the cart and checkout.

How to find participating shows

Fans can filter their search on Live Nation's website by participating events, venues, or artists.

Customers can also set the location to the closest city and the site will refresh to only include participating shows nearby.

How to buy tickets

Tickets for Concert Week in the U.S. will be available starting with T-Mobile and Rakuten early access beginning on Tuesday, May 7.

The general on-sale for Concert Week will begin on Wednesday, May 8 at 9 am CT through Tuesday, May 14 at 10:59 p.m., or while supplies last.

FOX 32 Chicago contributed to this report.