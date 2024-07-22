LIVE MAP: How to get around Route 3 accident in Clifton, NJ
NEW JERSEY - Traffic during the evening commute near Clifton, NJ could be impacted after a tractor-trailer reportedly exploded and caught fire on Route 3, closing multiple lanes on the highway on Monday morning.
"As of 10:47 a.m., there's a Tractor trailer fire on NJ 3 in both directions Grove St in Clifton. All lanes closed," according to 511nj.org.
As of Monday morning, Route 3 was closed in both directions at Valley Road and Grove Street. The scene is near the Garden State Parkway southbound Exit ramp, Exit 153.
NJ Route 3 accident: LIVE traffic map
Click HERE to open the embedded map in your browser.
What happened on Route 3 today
Videos on X, formally Twitter, showed a large tractor-trailer on fire, with flames and smoke seen shooting up into the sky.
According to the Clifton Police Department, the call came in just after 9 a.m. reporting a large commercial vehicle on fire, as well as the sound of an explosion.
Police said the first arriving officer also saw additional explosions. Nearby homes were evacuated as a precaution.
"We’d like our Clifton customers near Routes 3 and 46 to know that we are aware that some of them may be experiencing discolored water due to a truck fire in the area. We thank Clifton first responders as they work to extinguish the fire," Passaic Valley Water Commission said in a post on X.
There is no word yet on the cause of the crash, or any injuries.