Lithium-Ion batteries starting fires in NYC garbage trucks

Lithium-ion batteries are starting fires inside garbage trucks across New York City, creating a dangerous dilemma for sanitation workers.

The batteries have become notorious for starting difficult-to-extinguish fires that can rapidly spread through homes, apartment buildings, and now, sanitation trucks.

"Once those batteries get pierced or crushed, they actually catch on fire, and if there's anything around it like cardboard or paper or wood, it could start a major fire within the truck," explained Thomas Toscano, CEO of Boro-Wide, a private sanitation company based in Queens.

The New York City Department of Sanitation has reported an increasing number of garbage truck fires, either confirmed or suspected to have been caused by lithium-ion batteries. However, these reports do not account for incidents involving private sanitation companies like Boro-Wide.

In one incident, a lithium-ion battery ignited a fire inside one of Boro-Wide's collection trucks, forcing workers to dump the burning trash onto the street and wait for the fire department to extinguish the flames.

"The last thing you want is a flaming pile of garbage behind you, but sometimes for safety purposes, we have to get the garbage outside the truck," Toscano noted.

Trucks are equipped with cameras, including ones that monitor the inside of the truck, but batteries scan be hidden inside bags, making it difficult for workers to spot them. Once picked up by unknowing workers, the batteries cause fires that start several stops after being put into the truck.

Toscano is urging New Yorkers to recycle their lithium-ion batteries instead of throwing them in the trash.

"Please don’t throw them in the garbage. They need to be recycled. They’re very bad for the environment, and if they make it to the landfill without being pierced, there's chemicals in there that could seep into the ground," Toscano said.

In New York, stores that sell lithium batteries or products containing them are required to accept them for recycling. Additionally, the Department of Sanitation provides Special Waste Drop-Off Sites in every borough, available every Saturday for proper disposal of these hazardous materials.