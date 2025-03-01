Things to do in NYC this March: St. Patrick's Day, spring, flowers, and more

The Brief March marks the start of spring in New York City, bringing with it the excitement of St. Patrick's Day, Mardi Gras, and countless other events to enjoy. This month is packed with celebrations, exclusive experiences, and plenty of things to do, and new places to try. Get a taste of New Orleans this Mardi Gras at 1803 NYC, one of the few NOLA-inspired spots in the city.



March signals the start of spring in New York City, bringing St. Patrick’s Day, Mardi Gras, and plenty of exciting events.

With celebrations, exclusive experiences, and new spots to explore, this month offers something for everyone.

Here’s a list of things to check out:

Mardi Gras at 1803 NYC in Tribeca

credit Will Rivas

Get a taste of New Orleans this Mardi Gras at 1803 NYC, one of the few NOLA-inspired spots in the city. The celebration runs from Feb. 28 through March 4, featuring live jazz, Creole and Cajun dishes, king cake, and even a burlesque brunch!

Where: 1803 NYC, 253 W 10th St, New York, NY 10014

When: February 28 - March 4, 2025

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at Mustang Harry’s

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at Mustang Harry’s, a legendary Irish gastropub near Madison Square Garden. With an extensive whiskey menu, classic Irish fare, and festive décor, it’s the place to be for a true Irish experience in NYC.

Where: Mustang Harry’s, 352 7th Ave (at 30th St.), New York, NY 10001

When: March 17, 2025

A Conversation on Music + Fashion: Today at Apple

Join famed NY native and fashion designer Sandy Liang for a conversation moderated by Jeannie Sui Wonders at Apple SoHo. The discussion, part of Apple’s free educational programming, will focus on the intersection of music and fashion. This is a great chance to hear directly from one of the industry’s most creative minds.

Where: Apple SoHo, 103 Prince St, New York, NY 10012

When: March 6, 2025, at 6:30pm EST

Register: here

QC New York Spa – Experience Italian Wellness

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Credit: Riccardo Piazza

Head to the luxurious QC New York on Governors Island for an ultimate spa experience. Featuring Italian-inspired relaxation rooms, outdoor pools, and gourmet dining at Casa QC, it’s the perfect way to unwind and rejuvenate.

Where: QC New York, Governors Island, NY

When: Open daily, check website for specific times and availability.

Dinner and Laughs at The Stand Comedy Club

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Enjoy a night of comedy and fine dining at The Stand, a bi-level comedy club and restaurant that pairs top comedic talent with delicious Northern Italian cuisine. The club regularly hosts surprise sets from big names, offering a unique night out.

Where: The Stand, 116 E 16th St, New York, NY 10003

When: Check schedule for shows

OASES Restaurant – Mindful Dining Meets Gastronomy

Savor a thoughtfully designed menu blending modern American cuisine with Himalayan influences at OASES. This calming space is perfect for mindful dining with innovative, nourishing dishes like Himalayan Momo’s and Lamb Sweetbreads.

Where: OASES Restaurant, 101B W 14th St, New York, NY 10011

When: Open daily, check website for reservations

Pink Taco – Fun and Festive Mexican Fare

Get ready for vibrant Mexican street food and a lively atmosphere at Pink Taco. Whether you’re in the mood for tacos or their famous pink fried ice cream, this spot is perfect for a festive and affordable night out.

Where: Pink Taco, 136 7th Ave S, New York, NY 10014

When: Open daily, check website for reservations

Somewhere Nowhere – Rooftop Igloos and Views

Enjoy dinner under the stars at Somewhere Nowhere, where you can reserve a private teardrop igloo or cozy rooftop seating with views of the Empire State Building. It’s the perfect romantic setting with panoramic views of the New York City skyline.

Where: Somewhere Nowhere, 112 W 25th St, New York, NY 10001

When: Reservations here

Tulip Day at Union Square

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 07: Volunteers place tulips as part of an installation of 200,000 flowers to celebrate Tulip Day at Union Square on April 07, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Manoli Figetakis/Getty Images)

Celebrate the start of spring at Union Square with Tulip Day, where you can pick a free bouquet of 10 tulips! With 170,000 vibrant tulips, it’s a colorful and cheerful way to mark the arrival of the season.

Where: Union Square, New York, NY 10003

When: Sunday, March 30, 2025, 11:30am - 4:00pm EST

Register: here

Loveweld x W New York - Times Square Popup

Permanent fine jewelry brand Loveweld is taking over W New York - Times Square’s popup space off the 7th Floor Lobby for a month-long activation, from February 13 - March 9.

Where: W New York - Times Square, 1567 Broadway, New York, NY 10036

When: The pop-up runs until March 9

The Flatiron Room – Whiskey and Craft Cocktails

Whether you’re there for a whiskey tasting or a lively night of music, The Flatiron Room is a must-visit spot.