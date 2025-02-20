Everything to know about Tulip Day in NYC, spring, daylight saving

Despite New York City’s freezing temperatures and the potential for snow, spring is indeed approaching.

The return of Tulip Day will bring 170,000 vibrant tulips to Union Square, adding a burst of color to the city.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 07: Volunteers place tulips as part of an installation of 200,000 flowers to celebrate Tulip Day at Union Square on April 07, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Manoli Figetakis/Getty Images)

Attendees will have the opportunity to pick their own bouquet of 10 tulips, free of charge for one day only.

The free event will take place on Sunday, March 30th.

Here's everything you need to know:

When does spring start?

This year, the first day of spring is Thursday, March 20.

According to meteorological seasons, the first day of spring is March 1, and the last is May 31. Astronomically, spring equinox is on March 19, 20 or 21.

When is daylight saving?

Daylight saving time begins on Sunday, March 9, 2025, when clocks move ahead by one hour. The shift extends to evening daylight during the spring and summer months.

When is Tulip Day NYC?

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 07: Christine Tran Ferguson attends during Tulip Day at Union Square on April 07, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Manoli Figetakis/Getty Images)

The "tulip garden" at Union Square will open to the public at 11:30 a.m. and it will be closed at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 30th.

Royal Anthos, an organization that represents flower and tree agriculture around the world, will, for the second time, host their spread of tulips with New Yorkers during a one-day spring celebration.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 07: Volunteers place tulips as part of an installation of 200,000 flowers to celebrate Tulip Day at Union Square on April 07, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Manoli Figetakis/Getty Images)

How to get tickets

Register here to get your free ticket.

How to get there

Union Square is easily accessible by Subway (the 4, 5, 6, L, N, R, and Q lines), by Bus (the M1, M2, M3, M7, M9, and M14), or the PATH train to 14th Street (just a two-block walk). For those on two wheels, there are also over a dozen Citi Bike stations around the square.