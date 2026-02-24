LIRR returning to full service Wednesday after weekend blizzard

The Brief The Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) will resume full service on Wednesday, Feb. 25. Officials say there may still be some schedule changes on Wednesday because of the storm's lingering impacts.



The Long Island Rail Road will resume operating on a full schedule starting Wednesday, Feb. 25, after a weekend blizzard that dumped nearly two feet of snow on much of the region. But, officials are warning that there may still be some lingering impacts from the storm.

What we know:

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) announced Tuesday that they were increasing service on the LIRR for the afternoon rush. Trains will be running every half hour on the Ronkonkoma branch, and shuttle trains are running between Jamaica and Grand Central Madison. The LIRR is also adding two Babylon trains and one Port Washington train during Tuesday's afternoon peak.

Full train service will be restored starting at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 25. However, officials say there may still be some changes because of what the storm left behind, and encouraged riders to regularly check the TrainTime app.

The backstory:

Sunday's blizzard dumped dozens of inches of snow across the New York Metro area, with more than 22 inches falling at LaGuardia, and nearly 30 inches in Babylon and Islip.

What's next:

LIRR crews are still working to clear snow off of 700 miles of train tracks and several train yards.