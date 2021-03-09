LIRR reduces service resulting in packed trains

article

The Long Island Railroad is trying to manage a reduction in ridership. As a result, it began the week with planned service cuts that resulted in packed trains and in some cases, no room for social distancing.

"The trains were fairly crowded," said one rider.

"I’m an essential worker. I work for the Postal Service so I have no choice. I have to show up," said another.

On Monday, many LIRR riders boarded the most crowded trains they’d seen in a full year since the pandemic began.

Right now, ridership is down on the LIRR 76% so the MTA decided to reduce the already lightened-service by another 5% on Monday.

The result: "It was a little more people," said an annoyed rider.

"This morning we had a few isolated trains where we knew we needed to make some adjustments," said Phillip Eng, the MTA LIRR President.

Eng also showed how the LIRR’s Train Time App can show you what how crowded each car is in real-time. In fact, it’s what train managers use. "It’s car by car, train by train, hour by hour, and now on every branch," added Eng.

Thanks to the data, the LIRR realized it needed to increase service for Monday evening’s commute in addition to Tuesday morning. The hope, to prevent these experiences.

"I was a little concerned. Luckily there was nobody sitting next to me. But I could see some angst from people getting on the train trying to figure out where they should settle."

"When I take the train this morning, there was a guy on the train he didn’t have his mask on. He was coughing, coughing, coughing all the time. And I get off and let the train go and wait for the next one."

And it appears adding more train cars was the answer, as commuters are more socially distant on their commute Tuesday morning.

