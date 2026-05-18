LIRR strike ends, deal is reached; service resumes at noon Tuesday

The Brief The LIRR strike has ended after three days now that a compromise has been reached, according to Gov. Kathy Hochul. Service will resume starting tomorrow, May 19, at noon.



The LIRR strike has ended after three days now that a compromise has been reached, according to Gov. Kathy Hochul.

LIRR strike ends after 3 days

The backstory:

Thousands of LIRR workers from five separation unions went on strike after a failure to agree on a new labor contract.

Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) workers picket outside of Penn Station in New York, US, on Saturday, May 16, 2026. The LIRR, the nation's busiest commuter line, will suspend service for the first time in more than 30 years after labor groups and transit Expand

On Sunday night, the National Mediation Board called both the MTA and the five unions to a meeting in Manhattan in an effort to restart stalled contract negotiations.

Why the strike happened

By the numbers:

Ultimately, the talks broke down over the proposed fourth deal for a new contract.

However, the governor posted on X earlier tonight, May 18, that the MTA reached a deal with the unions.

LIRR services will resume starting tomorrow at noon.

How long was the last LIRR strike?

The backstory:

The last time there was a Long Island Rail Road strike was in June 1994. It lasted 2 days.