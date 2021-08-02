Expand / Collapse search

Sen. Lindsey Graham tests positive for COVID-19 despite being vaccinated

By Austin Williams
FOX TV Digital Team

WASHINGTON - Sen. Lindsey Graham announced on Monday that he will quarantine for 10 days after testing positive for COVID-19, despite being fully vaccinated. 

Graham posted a health update on his Twitter account saying that he was informed by the House physician of his positive test result for the novel coronavirus. 

He said he feels like he has a sinus infection and is experiencing mild symptoms.

Graham said he was thankful that he is vaccinated. He explained that he started to experience flu-like symptoms on Saturday and went visited his doctor Monday morning. 

"I am very glad I was vaccinated because without vaccination I am certain I would not feel as well as I do now," Graham wrote on Twitter. "My symptoms would be far worse."

