NJ scout instructor ID’d after deadly lightning strike

It happened around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday at Black Knight Bowbenders, a sprawling 50-acre facility in Jackson Township, Ocean County.

What we know:

The man killed has been identified as Robert Montgomery, a longtime volunteer instructor who was helping Jackson Scouts Troop 204 with an evening archery lesson when the lightning struck.

According to officials, the injured range in age from just 7 years old to adults in their 60s. Several children in the scouting group were among those hurt, some suffering burns and other storm-related injuries.

All were rushed to nearby hospitals. Most of the injuries are believed to be non-life threatening, like very serious burns.

911 call released

A chilling 911 call from the scene reported multiple people "struck by lightning" as first responders rushed to help.

The caller reported that five people had been struck by lightning at Black Knight Bowbenders on 656 Perrineville Road in Jackson Township.

The backstory:

A thunderstorm warning was in effect at the time, and authorities say the strike took everyone by surprise.

Only about 10 percent of lightning strikes are fatal, according to the Weather Service.

What happens if you're struck by lightning?

Many lightning-strike victims lose consciousness, while others may experience anything from tingling and numbness to cardiac arrest or permanent brain damage.

Governor Phil Murphy called the tragedy "heartbreaking" and urged prayers for the victims and their families.

The incident has sparked renewed questions about outdoor activity safety during severe weather alerts — especially when children are involved.

Lightning in NJ

According to the New Jersey Office of Emergency Management, thunderstorms can occur any time of year in New Jersey.

However, severe thunderstorms generally occur during the warmer months of March through Oct.

A typical thunderstorm is 15 miles in diameter and lasts an average of 30 minutes, far smaller than a hurricane or a winter storm. Despite their small size, however, all thunderstorms are dangerous.

Every thunderstorm produces lightning.