'Life of Pi' Broadway star talks about the show's theme of survival

First it was a book, published in 2001 and then director Ang Lee turned it into a movie in 2012.

Now, "Life of Pi" comes to life on Broadway at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre eight times a week.

"Life of Pi" is the story of 16-year-old Pi Patel who survives a shipwreck in the middle of the Pacific Ocean only to end up surviving on a lifeboat for 227 days with a royal Bengal tiger.

Actor Hiran Abeysekera spoke with FOX 5’s Chris Welch on The Noon about what makes ‘Life of Pi' so magical and resonates with so many generations.

