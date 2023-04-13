Alex Joseph Grayson stars in 'Parade' on Broadway

Actor Alex Joseph Grayson plays Jim Conley in the revival ‘Parade,' on Broadway.

Grayson joined FOX 5’s Chris Welch on The Noon to discuss the heavy nature of the show’s subject and why it’s perhaps more relevant today than ever before.

Parade is a musical about the real life of Leo Frank, a Jewish man who was killed by a lynch mob in Georgia in 1915 after he was wrongly convicted of a murder.

His trial led to the formation of the Anti-Defamation League.

A revival 25 years in the making, the hit musical ‘Parade’ is back on Broadway at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre in Midtown.

For more information on the show visit www.paradebroadway.com.