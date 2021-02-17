LI school district goes remote after spike in COVID-19 cases

Sports and extracurricular activities at Manhasset Secondary School are on hold effective immediately according to a letter posted on the Manhasset School District’s website.

In the letter, Superintendent Vincent Butera blamed super spreader parties that prompted an alarming increase in the number of positive coronavirus cases in the community.

"The school can only control so much. they can control the buildings they can control what happens on the fields and during games but not what happens in homes," said Nassau County Executive Laura Curran.

The Nassau County Department of Health reported at least 38 positive cases linked to gatherings from the last ten days. Now instead of returning to school after Presidents’ Week, students will be fully-remote through February 26 and the winter sports season is suspended with no word on the fall season slated to start on March 1.

Just a few weeks ago FOX 5 NY spoke to Jennifer LoPinto’s daughters Emma and Mia about the resumption of high school sports on Long Island. The varsity basketball players were looking forward to playing even though it’d be a shorter season.

"You can put all precautions in place and you can still have sports shut down," said LoPinto. "It’s a shame."

As of now, the team still has one game scheduled once the suspension is lifted but Section VIII, the governing body that oversees high school sports in Nassau County, told FOX 5 NY that the remaining games will likely be canceled.

"We just have to be more vigilant in their after school and social activities," Curran said.

The LoPinto sisters hope numbers will decrease in the coming weeks so they can play varsity lacrosse this Spring.