LI hospital provides specialized care to victims of severe COVID-19 infections

Etienne Fontaine remembers like it was yesterday - his dad Edner crying for help. He was hospitalized at Southside with a severe case of COVID-19 and spent more than two weeks on a ventilator.

“One month and 22 days since he left for the hospital,” he said.

Thanks to doctors, nurses, and therapists, the 78-year-old is finally regaining his strength. Late last month he was transferred to Glen Cove Hospital's acute ventilator recovery unit or AVRU.

“This was a unit constructed three weeks ago to help take care of COVID-19 positive patients that still on ventilators that are going along the continuum and will need aggressive weaning and therapy support,” said Dr. Brad Sherman, who is the medical director at Glen Cove Hospital.

Northwell Health officials believe it's one of the only specialized units in the country created to help wean critically ill COVID-19 patients off ventilators. The goal is to also alleviate stress on staff working at surrounding hospitals by freeing up space in the ICU.

“The patients start out in the AVRU because they're still requiring oxygen support,” said Dr. Susan Maltser, chair of physician medicine and rehabilitation at Glen Cove Hospital. “When they get stronger they come to us to our COVID rehab unit.”

This used to be a regular rehab unit but it's now a post-COVID rehab unit. Patients receive three hours of therapy including physical and occupational therapy along with speech at least five days a week. Neuropsychologists, social workers, and rehabilitation physicians do their part to make sure everything is going smoothly.

“They’re not able to walk by themselves Our patients can't do their activities of daily living. Our physical therapists are basically helping the relearn they meet to get back into the community,” said Dr. Maltser.

Doctors say Edner’s determination will help him make a full recovery.