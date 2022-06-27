LGBT Network senior housing complex on Long Island

At first glance, it looks like an ordinary apartment building. But residents who live here say it's far from it.

Michael Trillo was one of the first to move into an apartment at the LGBT Network's senior affordable housing complex in Bay Shore in Suffolk County.

"This is a place we can live not worrying about being thrown out and pretty affordable circumstances," Trillo said.

The 60-year-old DJ had been living in a nearby building and didn't always feel comfortable revealing his true self. Michael says that's absolutely not the case living here and feels he finally found a sense of community.

"It's a safe environment with people we know won't say anything," he said. "They're accepting of our sexuality."

This four-story 75-unit complex is said to be the first of its kind in a U.S. suburb. One- and two-bedroom apartments were filled on a lottery basis, with three-quarters of the units renting at $1,200 a month.

The hope is to open an LGBT-friendly senior center inside in the coming weeks so that residents won't even have to leave the building.

"The LGBT people are still discriminated against so to have that safe space and know they're going to be supported, feel welcome, and to finally be at home is really the most important thing," LGBT Network's Robert Vitelli said.

There was no greater priority for Michael, who finally settled down in a place where he belongs.

"There's no place like home — like the movie says," Michael said.