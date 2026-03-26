LGA wait times snarl as crash investigation continues

The Brief Long TSA lines and unreported wait times are disrupting travel across NYC-area airports as staffing shortages worsen during the DHS shutdown. Hundreds of officers have left or are calling out, with officials warning of a "dire" situation that could lead to further disruptions or even airport closures. Runway 4 remains closed as investigators probe the deadly collision, compounding delays and operational challenges at the airport.



Long security lines and widespread delays are continuing to snarl travel at New York City-area airports Thursday, as staffing shortages and a federal funding impasse strained operations in the wake of a deadly crash at LaGuardia Airport.

SKIP TO: TSA WAIT TIMES

Runway 4, crash investigation latest

Air Canada crash:

At LaGuardia, Runway 4 remained closed as federal investigators continued examining the wreckage of an Air Canada Express plane that collided with a fire truck Sunday night, killing the pilot and injuring dozens.

Crews worked overnight to clear debris and repair damage, with officials expecting the runway to reopen later this week.

The ongoing investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board comes as airport operations face mounting pressure from a shortage of Transportation Security Administration workers.

TSA staffing

(Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

TSA staffing has been hit hard during the partial Department of Homeland Security shutdown, with hundreds of officers leaving the workforce and many others calling out.

The agency’s acting administrator told lawmakers the situation has become "dire," warning of a "perfect storm" of staffing shortages and heavy travel demand ahead of major international events.

As a result, travelers are encountering lengthy security lines and delays across the region.

LaGuardia delays

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 25: People wait in long security lines at LaGuardia Airport on March 25, 2026 in the Queens borough of New York City. Travel disruptions continue as hundreds of TSA agents have quit or are working without pay during a partial gov Expand

At LaGuardia, passengers reported extended waits at checkpoints, while TSA wait times at major airports, including John F. Kennedy International Airport and Newark Liberty International Airport, were not being reported, making it more difficult for travelers to plan.

ICE at NYC-area airports

(Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Federal officials have deployed Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers to assist at airports, helping manage crowds and check identification, though they are not trained to conduct screenings.

The disruptions have also affected the crash response. Investigators were delayed reaching the scene in the immediate aftermath due to long security lines, officials said.

Latest on the DHS shutdown

In Washington, lawmakers remain at an impasse over funding for the Department of Homeland Security.

A Republican-backed proposal to fund TSA and other agencies is expected to fail, as Democrats push for broader changes tied to immigration enforcement.

Until an agreement is reached, officials warn delays could worsen. The TSA administrator cautioned that continued staffing losses could even lead to airport disruptions or closures if more workers stop reporting to duty.

LaGuardia Airport (New York)

Updated March 24 at 8:46 a.m. ET

John F. Kennedy International Airport (New York)

Updated March 24 at 8:46 a.m. ET

Newark Liberty International Airport (Newark, New Jersey)

Updated March 24 at 8:46 a.m. ET

Check the status of each airport below:

LaGuardia Airport status

More information from FlightAware can be found here

Newark Airport status

More information from FlightAware can be found here

JFK Airport status

. More information from FlightAware can be found here

Officials warn delays could increase if the shutdown continues and staffing levels are affected. Travelers are advised to arrive early and check for updates before heading to the airport.