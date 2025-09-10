2 dead, 37 sick in Westchester Legionnaires’ outbreak

The Brief Two people have died, and 37 others have been sickened by Legionnaires’ disease in Westchester County this summer, according to health officials. The uptick comes after a Harlem outbreak earlier this summer that killed seven people and was traced to contaminated cooling towers. Health officials urge anyone with pneumonia-like symptoms to seek medical care quickly, noting the disease is treatable with antibiotics if caught early.



Two people have died and dozens have fallen ill with Legionnaires’ disease in Westchester County, health officials confirmed Monday.

What we know:

County Health Commissioner Dr. Sherlita Amler said the deaths are among 37 infections reported since the beginning of the summer.

Officials are advising anyone with pneumonia-like symptoms such as cough, fever, chills, or shortness of breath to seek medical care immediately.

Legionnaires’ disease can be treated with antibiotics, but early diagnosis is critical.

Harlem outbreak

The Westchester cases follow a deadly outbreak in Harlem earlier this summer that killed seven people and sickened more than 100.

At least a dozen cooling towers across 10 Harlem buildings tested positive for live bacteria. Eleven have been sanitized, and the final tower was scheduled for treatment Aug. 15. Health officials confirmed the contaminated towers caused the outbreak.

The disease spreads through inhaling water vapor or mist from cooling towers and is not transmitted through drinking water.

The outbreak has already sparked legal action. A lawsuit filed by attorney Ben Crump accuses a construction company of failing to clean stormwater from the cooling towers at Harlem Hospital and nearby buildings. The complaint alleges untreated rainwater after several July storms allowed the bacteria to multiply, triggering the outbreak.

Why you should care:

Symptoms of Legionnaires' disease are similar to other types of pneumonia and usually develop between 2 and 14 days after exposure, but it is not usually spread from person to person, rather contracted from the source of the mist or water vapor that contains the bacteria. Symptoms can include a high fever, cough, muscle aches, headaches, and shortness of breath. In some cases, patients may also experience confusion, nausea, or diarrhea.

The Legionella bacteria are commonly found in freshwater environments, but they can become a health concern when they grow and spread in human-made water systems, such as cooling towers, hot tubs, decorative fountains, and large plumbing systems.

While the majority of healthy people who are exposed to the bacteria do not get sick, certain factors can increase a person's risk of developing Legionnaires' disease. Those at the highest risk include people 50 years or older, current or former smokers, individuals with chronic lung disease or weakened immune systems, and those with underlying medical conditions such as cancer, kidney failure, or diabetes.