NYC investigates Legionnaires’ disease cases at Bronx condos

The Brief New York City is investigating at least two cases of Legionnaires’ disease in the Bronx. The Health Department has inspected the hot water system at Parkchester South Condominiums. Officials said investigations are launched when multiple residents in the same building test positive within a one-year period.



New York City health officials are investigating at least two cases of Legionnaires’ disease linked to the Bronx.

What we know:

The city released a statement confirming that the Health Department evaluated the hot water system at Parkchester South Condominiums after residents tested positive.

According to the department, an investigation begins whenever two or more people living in the same building develop Legionnaires’ within a 12-month period. The evaluation aims to determine whether Legionella bacteria is growing in the water supply.

This investigation comes as the city is still battling a separate outbreak in Central Harlem, where six people have died since last month. Officials stressed that the Bronx cases are not connected to the Harlem outbreak.

Legionnaires' disease symptoms

Legionnaires’ disease symptoms often resemble those of other types of pneumonia and typically appear two to 14 days after exposure. The illness is not usually spread from person to person; instead, it is contracted by inhaling mist or water vapor contaminated with Legionella bacteria.

Common symptoms include high fever, persistent cough, muscle aches, headaches, and shortness of breath. In more severe cases, patients may also experience confusion, nausea, or diarrhea.