Legionnaires’ disease in NYC: How did the outbreak start?

The deadly Legionnaires’ disease outbreak in Harlem continues to cause concern for those living in the area as more details about its origin are released.

What we know:

Three people have died and 70 more have gotten sick after breathing in Legionella bacteria and contracting Legionnaires’ disease.

The number of confirmed cases and deaths has continued to grow since the outbreak began last month in a cluster centered around five zip codes in Central Harlem.

Where is the outbreak?

The department says the community cluster is focused on ZIP codes 10027, 10030, 10035, 10037 and 10039 in Central Harlem.

How did it start?

City inspectors have identified 11 cooling towers in Central Harlem that tested positive for Legionella bacteria.

Cooling towers in New York City are typically located on the roofs of buildings, and are used to pull heat from the water and return cold water for reuse, which produces steam.

Legionnaires’ disease is a potentially deadly form of pneumonia, caused by inhaling water vapor contaminated with Legionella bacteria.

Health officials believe they have contained the outbreak, but say they expect to see more cases in the coming days.

People who have been exposed to the disease may not start developing symptoms yet, which is especially dangerous for the elderly and people with compromised immune systems.

NYC takes actions

What they're saying:

Building owners were instructed to re-mediate the problem within 24 hours.

However, once the bacteria is airborne, it can infect anyone who breathes it in.

"We are having all the buildings in the area inspect their cooling systems to make sure that if there's any trace of Legionnaires' disease that they have to rectify the problem within 24 hours, which is very important," New York City Mayor Eric Adams said. "We are seeing compliance that's needed. This is how we make sure this Legionnaire's outbreak is under control and doesn't harm other New Yorkers in this area."

Despite the bacteria being found in cooling towers, officials say it is safe for residents in Central Harlem to drink water, bath, shower, cook and use their air conditioners.

What you can do:

Health officials urge residents, particularly those with underlying health conditions, to take extra precautions.

Anyone experiencing flu-like symptoms, including fever, cough, muscle aches, or shortness of breath, should seek medical attention immediately.

The illness is not contagious and can be treated with antibiotics if caught early.

Legionnaires’ disease in NYC

This isn't the first summer to see clusters of Legionnaires’ disease break out in New York City.

The disease has been a reportable condition in the city since 1985, according to the National Institutes of Health, which states that reported cases rose from 47 in 2000 to 438 in 2015.

The largest outbreak in New York City history left 16 people dead in the South Bronx in 2015. A total of 138 people were diagnosed.

The city has seen recurring outbreaks due to its reliance on large water systems.

Common sources of infection include cooling towers, whirlpool spas, humidifiers, hot tubs, and the plumbing systems of large buildings.