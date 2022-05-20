Legionnaires' Disease cluster found in Bronx

Health officials in New York City say they are investigating a cluster of Legionnaire's Disease found in the Bronx.

So far, four people from the Highbridge section have been diagnosed with the disease since May 9.

Doctors are waiting on test results for several other people.

So far, no deaths have resulted from the outbreak.

Last year, a cluster of Legionnaires' disease in Harlem was traced to a cooling tower at Harlem Hospital.

Legionnaires' disease is a type of pneumonia caused by Legionella, a bacterium that grows in warm water. Complications from the disease can be fatal. The illness causes flu-like symptoms, which means it can be hard to diagnose. Indeed, some of the symptoms — cough, shortness of breath, body aches, and high fever — are similar to the symptoms of COVID-19, which is caused by a virus, not a bacterium.

The symptoms of Legionnaires' disease usually begin two to 10 days after being exposed to the bacteria but people should watch for symptoms for about two weeks after exposure, according to the CDC.

