Latest developments in the coronavirus pandemic for March 21, 2020

LIVE BLOG - FOX 5 NY is updating this blog with the latest developments on the coronavirus outbreak so you can get the information in one spot.

10:30 AM: A Navy sailor assigned to the United States Central Command in Florida has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, a spokesman said Saturday.

The sailor returned to the U.S. from overseas travel on March 15, and went into precautionary quarantine at his home, CENTCOM spokesman Capt. Bill Urban said in a news release.

CENTCOM is located at Macdill Air Force base in Tampa. The sailor started developing symptoms on March 18, then called ahead to Macdill health officials. He was met outside the base by doctors.

Officials said his test returned positive on March 20.

9:51 AM: More than 10,000 people have died from the novel coronavirus, with men seemingly hit harder by the virus than women, according to early data. More details on study here.

9:30 AM: The number of coronavirus cases in Jersey City, NJ doubled overnight to 50, according to Mayor Steven Fulop.

9:25 AM: 40 coronavirus cases in Georgia are linked to a single church event. DETAILS HERE

9:15 AM: Brazil's Olympic Committee has called for the Tokyo Olympic Games to be postponed until 2021.

The Brazilian body said in a statement published on Saturday that the decision is a necessity due to the seriousness of the pandemic and "the consequent difficulty for athletes to keep their best competitive level."

It also said that it continues to "trust in the International Olympic Committee." Brazil organized the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro, the first in South America.

9:11 AM: With its global scope and its staying power, the coronavirus outbreak poses unprecedented challenges for charities and nonprofit groups that rely on donations.

The American Red Cross faces a severe blood shortage due to the cancellation of nearly 2,700 blood drives. The Girl Scouts' annual cookie sale -- vital to the group's finances -- has been disrupted by a top-level plea to halt in-person sales.

And a 21-member coalition of major nonprofits is pleading with Congress to allocate $60 billion so charities can keep their staff on the job and ramp up assistance programs.

8:52 AM: The Vermont National Guard has activated seven members to help the state respond to the outbreak of the new coronavirus.

The guard says five airmen and two soldiers will be working to increase Vermont’s medical capacity, and five airmen will contribute to warehouse logistical operations. Two began work Friday. The rest will begin work on Monday.

8:25 AM: Air raid sirens echoed across Jordan's capital on Saturday to mark the start of a three-day curfew, the latest mass lockdown in the Middle East aimed at containing the coronavirus, which has claimed another 123 lives in Iran, home to the region's worst outbreak.

8:00 AM: Iran announces 123 more virus deaths, bringing toll to 1,556 amid 20,610 confirmed cases.