Latest developments for the coronavirus pandemic on March 28, 2020

LIVE BLOG - FOX 5 NY is updating this blog with the latest developments on the coronavirus outbreak so you can get the information in one spot.

10:08 AM: The Pentagon says it's made no decisions yet about calling up reservists following President Donald Trump's order authorizing the call-up of an unspecified number to help with the coronavirus response.

The Pentagon's chief spokesman says the Defense Department anticipates tapping people mainly for administrative duties and "high-demand medical capabilities whose call-up would not adversely affect their civilian communities.”

9:25 AM: In less than two weeks, the coronavirus has claimed six lives at one Long Island retirement community and left residents there isolated from loved-ones barred from visiting.

“I have a feeling that I very likely may never see my mother again,” said children's author James Preller, whose 94-year-old mother, Ann Preller, is a resident.

At least 12 remaining residents and 13 staff members at the Peconic Landing community, in Greenport, had tested positive for COVID-19 as of Friday, though officials said six of the staff have since recovered.

The seaside complex is about 100 miles east of Manhattan, in an upscale beach community on the North Fork of Long Island, a peninsula jutting out into Long Island Sound. Some residents live independently in cottages, others in a memory-care center and a full-care nursing home.

Preller, 59, said the isolation and disconnection are the cruelest aspects of the outbreak.

He said he's not sure his mother, who lives in the community's nursing center, understands what is happening. He worries she may feel abandoned. Preller was forced to cancel a March 21 visit to celebrate her birthday.

8:30 AM: An emergency room doctor who publicly criticized the coronavirus preparations at his hospital in Washington state has been fired.

Dr. Ming Lin, a ER doctor at PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center in Bellingham for the past 17 years, confirmed his firing in a message to The Associated Press on Friday night.

On Facebook and in media interviews Lin has repeatedly criticized what he saw as a sluggish response to the threat by the hospital's administration. Lin insisted that the hospital was slow to screen visitors, negligent in not testing staff, wrong to rely on a company that was taking 10 days to process COVID-19 test results, and derelict in obtaining protective equipment for staff.

8:17 AM: Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Saturday Japan will compile the "boldest-ever" stimulus package to address the economic impact from the coronavirus outbreak, including cash handouts to underpin household spending.

The size of the stimulus will be larger than the emergency package the government put together in the global financial crisis following the collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008, Abe told a press conference, pledging to swiftly compile an extra budget to finance the stimulus.

He said the fight against the globally spreading virus will be prolonged, while calling for heightened vigilance against the surge in COVID-19 cases in Japan.

8:09 AM: Police fired tear gas at a crowd of Kenyan ferry commuters as the country’s first day of a coronavirus curfew slid into chaos. Elsewhere, officers were captured in mobile phone footage whacking people with batons.

Virus prevention measures have taken a violent turn in parts of Africa as countries impose lockdowns and curfews or seal off major cities. Health experts say the virus’ spread, though still at an early stage on the continent, resembles that of Europe, adding to widespread anxiety. Cases across Africa were set to jump above 4,000 on Saturday.

8:02 AM: The number of confirmed coronavirus infections worldwide topped 600,000 on Saturday as new cases stacked up quickly in Europe and the United States and officials dug in for a long fight against the pandemic.