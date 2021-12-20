Large building fire on Jackson Street in Hoboken

Firefighters were on the scene of a building fire in Hoboken that broke out early Monday morning.

Video from the scene showed massive plumes of smoke rising from the fire 38 Jackson Street.

Emergency vehicles could be seen in front of the building.

There were unconfirmed reports of an explosion in the area.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

RELATED: Fire in basement of FOX News building injures 1 person

Jackson Street between Newark Street and Observer Highway, Harrison Street from Newark Street to Paterson Avenue, Paterson Plank Road from Congress Street as well as Ravine Road were closed to vehicular traffic.

NJ Transit reported that bus routes 85, 87 and 126 were on a detour due to police and fire department activity on Paterson Plank Road between Harrison Street and Marin Blvd.