Large fight causes panic at Roosevelt Field Mall

Panicked shoppers scrambled out of the Roosevelt Field Mall on Sunday after police say a large fight broke out, causing shoppers to flee the mall.

According to the Nassau County Police Department, the fight happened near Victoria's Secret and Macy's, causing people to panic and run out of the mall.

There were reports on social media of there possibly being a weapon but nothing has been confirmed so far.

No injuries were reported, and the mall has resumed normal operations with an increased police presence.

In a similar incident on Saturday, a fight at the Garden State Plaza in New Jersey sparked panic and a brief evacuation when reports on social media claimed that there was an active shooter.

The Paramus Police Department later tweeted that they had responded to a physical altercation at the mall but that no shooting had occurred.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 NY for more information.