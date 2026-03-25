LaGuardia delays stretch into Wednesday as TSA lines grow, crash probe continues

The Brief As of 6 a.m. Wednesday, TSA lines wrapped around terminals, with staffing shortages and the DHS shutdown worsening already long wait times. Officials are still working to determine what went wrong, including whether warnings were heard and why control shifted moments before impact; Runway 4 remains closed. Delays, unreported TSA wait times and staffing issues are disrupting travel across NYC-area airports, with officials urging passengers to arrive hours early.



Travelers passing through LaGuardia Airport are facing long security lines and ongoing delays in the days after Sunday night’s deadly crash.

SKIP TO: TSA WAIT TIMES

What we know:

As of 6 a.m. Wednesday, TSA lines at LaGuardia wrapped around parts of the terminals, with passengers reporting extended wait times just to reach security checkpoints.

Travelers wait inside Terminal B at LaGuardia Airport during a ground stop following an overnight accident involving an Air Canada Express CRJ-900 that collided with a Port Authority fire truck on the runway, in New York, on March 23, 2026. (Photo by Expand

The disruptions come on top of ongoing staffing shortages tied to a partial Department of Homeland Security shutdown, which has left many TSA workers unpaid for weeks and contributed to fewer officers on duty.

Latest:

At LaGuardia, the investigation into the crash remains ongoing. Federal investigators are working to determine whether firefighters heard any warnings and why the aircraft crew transferred control in the final moments before impact.

The National Transportation Safety Board says aviation accidents typically involve multiple layers of failure, noting that safety systems are designed with redundancies.

Runway 4, LaGuardia

Emergency responders work as an Air Canada Express CRJ-900 sits on the runway after colliding with a Port Authority fire truck at LaGuardia Airport in New York, on March 23, 2026. A plane carrying dozens of people collided with a fire truck on a runw Expand

Runway 4 remains closed and is expected to reopen later this week as crews continue examining wreckage and interviewing those involved.

Meanwhile, airport operations remain strained.

Passengers are arriving hours early to account for delays, with some getting to the airport three hours before departure in an effort to make their flights.

ICE at airports

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 23: Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents patrol Terminal B at LaGuardia Airport on March 23, 2026 in New York City. The travel disruptions continue as hundreds of TSA agents quit or work without pay during a par Expand

Federal officials have deployed Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers to major airports, including LaGuardia, to help manage crowds. While they are not trained to conduct screenings, they are assisting with tasks like checking IDs and directing passengers through lines.

TSA wait times at LaGuardia, JFK and Newark are currently not being reported, making it harder for travelers to plan ahead as lines continue to grow.

The ongoing delays have also affected the crash response itself, with investigators initially slowed by long security lines in the immediate aftermath.

Officials warn disruptions could worsen if the federal funding impasse continues. Travelers are urged to arrive early, monitor flight updates and head to their gates as soon as they clear security.

LaGuardia Airport (New York)

Updated March 24 at 8:46 a.m. ET

John F. Kennedy International Airport (New York)

Updated March 24 at 8:46 a.m. ET

Newark Liberty International Airport (Newark, New Jersey)

Updated March 24 at 8:46 a.m. ET

Check the status of each airport below:

LaGuardia Airport status

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Newark Airport status

More information from FlightAware can be found here

JFK Airport status

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Officials warn delays could increase if the shutdown continues and staffing levels are affected. Travelers are advised to arrive early and check for updates before heading to the airport.