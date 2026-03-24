LaGuardia delays drag on after deadly crash, TSA shortages

The Brief A deadly Sunday night crash and ongoing TSA staffing shortages have triggered major delays, long security lines and widespread disruptions at LaGuardia. Many agents have gone over a month without pay during the DHS funding standoff, leading to high callouts, fewer officers and travelers arriving up to three hours early. Federal officials sent ICE agents to assist with crowd control at NYC airports, while suspended wait-time reporting leaves passengers struggling to plan ahead.



Travelers passing through LaGuardia Airport are facing long security lines and ongoing delays following the deadly crash Sunday night.

This is in addition to the ongoing issues with staffing shortages and a federal funding impasse continuing to disrupt operations.

SKIP TO: TSA wait times at NYC-area airports

What we know:

LaGuardia Airport remained closed for much of Monday following the crash before reopening at 2 p.m. Officials warned travelers to expect delays and cancellations and urged them to plan ahead.

LGA wait times: Terminal B, C

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 23: A traveler looks at canceled flight schedules on a screen at Terminal B in LaGuardia Airport on March 23, 2026 in New York City. All flights into and out of LaGuardia airport have ben cancelled until 2 P.M. after an Air Expand

Extended wait times at checkpoints run by the Transportation Security Administration have worsened in recent weeks.

Many TSA workers have gone more than a month without pay amid a partial Department of Homeland Security shutdown, leading to high callout rates and fewer officers on duty.

Passengers are arriving hours earlier than usual to compensate.

Some travelers report getting to the airport three hours before departure in order to clear security and reach their gates on time.

ICE at LaGuardia Airport

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 23: Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents patrol Terminal B at LaGuardia Airport on March 23, 2026 in New York City. The travel disruptions continue as hundreds of TSA agents quit or work without pay during a par Expand

Federal officials have deployed officers from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to major airports, including LaGuardia, John F. Kennedy International Airport and Newark Liberty International Airport, to help manage crowds.

Authorities say the ICE officers are not trained to operate screening equipment but can assist with tasks such as checking identification and directing passengers through lines. They may also respond to criminal activity if necessary.

Meanwhile, TSA wait times at JFK and Newark were not being reported Monday as lines grew longer amid the ongoing shutdown, making it more difficult for travelers to plan their arrival times.

The security delays are affecting airport flow more broadly, with some passengers reaching gates later than expected and airlines managing tighter boarding windows.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP via Getty Images)

The disruptions have also affected the response to Sunday’s crash. The National Transportation Safety Board said long security lines delayed investigators attempting to reach the scene in the immediate aftermath.

The ongoing issues stem from a funding standoff in Washington over the Department of Homeland Security. Lawmakers remain divided, and no agreement appears imminent.

Until the dispute is resolved, travelers are advised to allow extra time at the airport, monitor flight updates closely and proceed to their gates as quickly as possible after clearing security.

LaGuardia Airport (New York)

Updated March 24 at 8:46 a.m. ET

John F. Kennedy International Airport (New York)

Updated March 24 at 8:46 a.m. ET

Newark Liberty International Airport (Newark, New Jersey)

Updated March 24 at 8:46 a.m. ET

Check the status of each airport below:

LaGuardia Airport status

More information from FlightAware can be found here

Newark Airport status

More information from FlightAware can be found here

JFK Airport status

. More information from FlightAware can be found here

Officials warn delays could increase if the shutdown continues and staffing levels are affected. Travelers are advised to arrive early and check for updates before heading to the airport.