Labor Day weekend: Weather forecast, best times to travel

The Brief Labor Day weekend travel is about to begin. Drivers should avoid the road during peak traffic times, leaving before noon or after 8 p.m. Airports are expected to be the most crowded on Friday.



Labor Day weekend is officially here, which means it's time to soak in the last days of summer!

But don't ruin a sunny holiday by leaving for your trip at the wrong time. Here's everything you need to know for Labor Day travel.

Best times to travel

What we know:

Some drivers are already on the road, with road trips expected to account for 85-90 percent of all trips for holiday weekends.

So, when should you head out on your road trip this weekend? The earlier, the better! Peak traffic is expected from 1 to 8 p.m. Thursday and noon to 8 p.m. Friday.

Here are the best times for the entire holiday weekend:

Thursday before 1 p.m.

Friday before noon

Saturday between 6 and 10 a.m.

Sunday before 11 a.m.

Monday before noon

These are the worst:

Thursday between 1 and 8 p.m.

Friday between noon and 8 p.m.

Saturday between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Sunday between noon and 5 p.m.

Monday between 1 and 4 p.m.

If you plan on flying, airports are expected to be the most crowded on Friday, with the number of travelers expected to reach nearly 3 million.

NYC traffic

What you can do:

If you're headed to the Hamptons, AAA says to avoid the Long Island Expressway around 2:45 p.m. on Friday. The trip could take more than 3 hours!

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey has also suspended all non-emergency repair work on bridges and tunnels from Friday to Tuesday to help with all the traffic.

Headed south for a beach trip? Expect some major delays on the Garden State Parkway.

Labor Day weekend weather

Local perspective:

Sun is in the forecast for most of the Labor Day weekend, with a chance of spotty showers on Friday.

Temperatures will stay in the high 70s and low 80s - a perfect way to end the summer celebrations!