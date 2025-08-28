Labor Day weekend: Weather forecast, best times to travel
NEW YORK CITY - Labor Day weekend is officially here, which means it's time to soak in the last days of summer!
But don't ruin a sunny holiday by leaving for your trip at the wrong time. Here's everything you need to know for Labor Day travel.
Best times to travel
What we know:
Some drivers are already on the road, with road trips expected to account for 85-90 percent of all trips for holiday weekends.
So, when should you head out on your road trip this weekend? The earlier, the better! Peak traffic is expected from 1 to 8 p.m. Thursday and noon to 8 p.m. Friday.
Here are the best times for the entire holiday weekend:
- Thursday before 1 p.m.
- Friday before noon
- Saturday between 6 and 10 a.m.
- Sunday before 11 a.m.
- Monday before noon
These are the worst:
- Thursday between 1 and 8 p.m.
- Friday between noon and 8 p.m.
- Saturday between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.
- Sunday between noon and 5 p.m.
- Monday between 1 and 4 p.m.
If you plan on flying, airports are expected to be the most crowded on Friday, with the number of travelers expected to reach nearly 3 million.
NYC traffic
What you can do:
If you're headed to the Hamptons, AAA says to avoid the Long Island Expressway around 2:45 p.m. on Friday. The trip could take more than 3 hours!
The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey has also suspended all non-emergency repair work on bridges and tunnels from Friday to Tuesday to help with all the traffic.
Headed south for a beach trip? Expect some major delays on the Garden State Parkway.
Labor Day weekend weather
Local perspective:
Sun is in the forecast for most of the Labor Day weekend, with a chance of spotty showers on Friday.
Temperatures will stay in the high 70s and low 80s - a perfect way to end the summer celebrations!
The Source: Information from this article was provided by AAA.