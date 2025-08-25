Labor Day 2025: Last-minute trips in the New York City area

article

The unofficial end of summer is just days away, but the fun isn't over just yet!

Whether you're looking for a day trip, quick overnight stay or three-day weekend, here are some last-minute trips to celebrate Labor Day around the New York City area.

New York City

If you want to keep the festivities super local, New York City has plenty of events for the holiday weekend:

Catch the end of the U.S. Open with Round 16 matches

The West Indian Day Parade and Carnival will march through the streets of Brooklyn on Monday.

Electric Zoo takes place over Labor Day weekend on Randall's Island.

Labor Day BBQ Block Party kicks off in Harlem.

Enjoy Tequilaville Labor Day with a party at BK Backyard Bar in Williamsburg.

Labor Day Rooftop Party on Saturday at the Harbor NYC Rooftop.

You could also take a ferry to Governors Island, have some fun at Coney Island or visit Hudson River Park.

NY and NJ beaches

Labor Day weekend may be your last chance to soak up the sun on the beach and take a stroll on the boardwalk.

The options are endless! You could stop at one of the city's beaches, like Rockaway Beach, or head to Long Island for a getaway in the Hamptons, Montauk or Fire Island.

Make the trip to New Jersey to enjoy some family fun at Point Pleasant, grab some great eats and drinks in Asbury Park, or be part of the party scene in Belmar.

Drive a little further south and enjoy some beach days in Wildwood, Ocean City, or even Atlantic City.

Upstate New York

If you're looking to escape the hustle and bustle of the city for the weekend, then a trip upstate may be your best bet.

You can take in the stunning views of the Adirondacks, relax on Lake Placid, get artsy in Beacon, taste some in the Finger Lakes or shop in Hudson.

New England

New England is the perfect destination for a three-day weekend this Labor Day.

From the Cape Cod beaches and Mystic museums to taking in the nature of the Berkshires, there are so many things to do!

Don't mind the drive? Then a trip to Washington D.C. or Philadelphia could be the perfect way to end the summer!