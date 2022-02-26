Kyiv high-rise apartment building hit by missile strike

A high-rise apartment building near the airport in Kyiv was hit by a missile overnight as Russian troops stormed the city , the State Emergency Service of Ukraine said Saturday morning.

The strike set the building on fire and left a massive hole and an evacuation was underway, the government said.

There was no immediate word on any potential fatalities or injuries.

Russian troops stormed toward Ukraine’s capital Saturday, and street fighting broke out as city officials urged residents to take shelter.

Foreign minister: ‘Fully isolate Russia’

"Kyiv, our splendid, peaceful city, survived another night under attacks by Russian ground forces, missiles," Ukraine's Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba tweeted. "One of them has hit a residential apartment in Kyiv. I demand the world: fully isolate Russia, expel ambassadors, oil embargo, ruin its economy. Stop Russian war criminals!"

After vowing to stay in the capital city and refusing an American offer to have him evacuated, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy filmed a video of himself in Kyiv on Saturday morning, saying, "I am here. We will be defending our country, because our strength is in our truth."

The Associated Press contributed to this report. Read more of this story on FOX News.