Knicks dominate Celtics in Game 6 to clinch first Eastern Conference Finals trip since 2000

For the first time in 25 years, the New York Knicks are heading to the Eastern Conference Finals—and they did it in style.

With a raucous Madison Square Garden crowd behind them, the Knicks blew out the Boston Celtics 119-81 in Game 6 on Friday night, clinching the second-round series and ending a quarter-century conference finals drought.

The Knicks closed it out in dominating fashion

Timeline:

New York jumped out to an early lead and never looked back. Every Knicks starter finished in double figures, and Josh Hart recorded a triple-double, becoming the first Knick to do so in the postseason since Clyde Frazier in 1972. Hart ended the night with 10 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 assists.

The Celtics, playing without star forward Jayson Tatum, who tore his Achilles in Game 4, struggled to keep up. Boston trailed by more than 30 for most of the fourth quarter. As chants of "Knicks in 6" echoed through the Garden, head coach Tom Thibodeau kept his starters in well into the final minutes, underscoring the intensity of the moment.

What's next:

The Knicks now await the Indiana Pacers, who eliminated the No. 1 seed Cavaliers earlier this week. Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals will be held Wednesday at Madison Square Garden, giving New York home-court advantage.

This will mark the fourth time the Knicks and Pacers have met in a conference final. New York came out on top in 1994 and 1999, while Indiana took the series in 2000.

MSG erupts as history is made

Local perspective:

Knicks fans were electric from the opening tip, knowing how much was at stake. It was the first time New York clinched a playoff series at home since 1999, and the Garden crowd delivered a postseason atmosphere worthy of the occasion.

The night also had a viral moment in the making—Sidetalk NYC confirmed they’ll be dropping another Knicks fan reaction video, a nod to the energy pouring out of the arena and into the streets.

After years of frustration, heartbreak, and rebuilding, New York basketball is finally back on the big stage. Knicks fans have waited a long time for this moment—and Friday night, their team delivered.