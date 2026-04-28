King Charles and Queen Camilla to visit NYC: What to know

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The Brief King Charles III and Queen Camilla are expected to visit New York City on Wednesday, with officials warning of street closures and traffic delays tied to the high-profile visit. Queen Camilla is expected to stop at the New York Public Library, where she will gift a new "Roo" doll to the library’s iconic Winnie-the-Pooh collection on display in Manhattan. The NYC visit follows events in Washington, D.C., and will include additional cultural and commemorative stops before the royal couple continues on to Virginia.



King Charles III and Queen Camilla are expected to arrive in New York City on Wednesday, bringing a high-profile royal visit to Manhattan with planned stops and likely traffic disruptions.

AYLESBURY, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 18: U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump pose with King Charles and Queen Camilla as they bid their farewells at Windsor Castle during a state visit on September 18, 2025 in Windsor, England. Trump n Expand

What we know:

The royal couple is expected in the city around midday, though exact timing has not been fully detailed.

Officials say exact timing remains fluid, but street closures and increased security are expected and will likely impact traffic throughout the day.

New York Public Library

One confirmed stop includes the New York Public Library’s flagship Stephen A. Schwarzman Building, where Queen Camilla is expected to gift a new "Roo" doll to the library’s famed Winnie-the-Pooh collection.

The addition comes nearly four decades after the original stuffed animals, including Pooh, Piglet, and Tigger, were donated and put on permanent display.

WINDSOR, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 17: Queen Camilla, King Charles III, US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump during the Beating Retreat military ceremony at Windsor Castle during the state visit by the President of the United States of Am Expand

What time will King Charles arrive?

While exact times have not been publicly confirmed, the royal couple is expected to take part in a solemn visit to the 9/11 Memorial, where they will meet with first responders, victims’ families and other representatives.

The visit underscores the ongoing ties between the United States and the United Kingdom ahead of the 25th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks.

Elsewhere in the city, King Charles is expected to take part in a community-focused visit, centered on mentoring children impacted by food insecurity.

He is also slated to meet with business leaders during a U.S.-U.K. trade-related event in Midtown.

NYC street closures

City officials have not yet released a detailed security or traffic advisory, but based on past high-profile visits, New Yorkers can expect increased police presence, temporary street closures, and potential impacts to public transportation routes.

WINDSOR, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 17: U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump sit with King Charles and Her Majesty Queen Camilla as they watch The Red Arrows, the Royal Air Force display team during the Beating Retreat Ceremony of the St Expand

The King and Queen are expected to wrap up their time in New York with a cultural reception, also in Midtown, before continuing their trip.

King Charles in DC

On Tuesday, King Charles and Queen Camilla spent time in Washington, D.C., where they were scheduled to attend a White House state dinner hosted by President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.

The King is also expected to address Congress, a rare honor for a British monarch.

What's next:

After departing New York, the royal couple will continue on to Virginia for additional engagements.

King Charles will then travel solo to Bermuda, marking his first visit to a British Overseas Territory as sovereign.