KFC simplifying menu: Here are the 5 popular items being dropped

KFC is getting rid of several menu items to simplify its menu.

The move is to make it easier for customers to order and for restaurant workers to complete orders.

As new menu boards are rolled out at KFC restaurants nationwide, customers will say goodbye to the following items:

– Kentucky Fried Chicken Wings

– Popcorn Chicken

– Nashville Hot Sauce

– Strawberry Lemonade

– Chocolate Chip Cookies

While those items are leaving the menu, a new item is being expanded nationwide. Kentucky Fried Chicken Wraps were be available nationwide for a limited time.

KFC Corporation, officially known as Kentucky Fried Chicken, is owned by Yum Brands. It is based in Louisville, Ky. There are over 26,000 KFC restaurants around the world.