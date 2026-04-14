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Hochul pushing for yearly tax on NYC second homes worth $5M or more

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Published  April 14, 2026 8:36pm EDT
Kathy Hochul
FOX 5 NY
FULL: Hochul delivers 2026 State of the State

FULL: Hochul delivers 2026 State of the State

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul delivers her 2026 State of the State address.

The Brief

    • New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is pushing for a yearly tax on New York City residents who own second homes worth $5 million or more, FOX 5 NY's political reporter Morgan McKay says.
    • McKay confirmed the decision with the governor's office.
    • The rate of the tax has reportedly not been determined.

NEW YORK - New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is pushing for a yearly tax on New York City residents who own second homes worth $5 million or more, FOX 5 NY's political reporter Morgan McKay says.

TROY, NY - APRIL 14: Gov. Kathy Hochul holds a news conference during a tour of the new Sol Apartments building on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, on 5th Ave. in Troy, N.Y. Sol Apartments is a mixed-income housing project that the governor highlighted as pa

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Hochul pushing for tax on NYC second homes

What we know:

McKay confirmed the decision with the governor's office.

Exclusive interview with Hochul

Exclusive interview with Hochul

FOX 5 NY's political reporter Morgan McKay sits down for an exclusive interview with New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, who discusses her recent State of the State address, potentially raising taxes and Trump's threats to cut funding to sanctuary cities.

The governor also posted about the decision on her X account.

What they're saying:

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani provided the following statement to McKay regarding the announcement:

"Thanks to the support of Governor Hochul, we are one step closer to balancing our budget by taxing the ultra-wealthy and global elites with a pied-à-terre tax — the first of its kind in our state.

Alongside the governor, our administration is fighting every day to make sure we address this fiscal deficit fairly, where the wealthy contribute what they owe and our budget reflects our commitment to the working New Yorkers being priced out of our city."

What we don't know:

The rate of the tax has reportedly not been determined.

The Source: This article includes reporting from FOX 5 NY's political reporter Morgan McKay.

Kathy HochulNew York City