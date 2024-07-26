Justin Timberlake set to appear in Long Island court next week for DWI charges

Pop star Justin Timberlake is set to appear in court on Long Island next week after his lawyer filed a motion to dismiss his DWI case.

While the "Cry Me a River" singer was performing in Poland, his lawyer filed a motion to dismiss the case citing that the criminal complaint that was filed was defective.

"Justin Timberlake was not intoxicated, and we're very confident that the criminal charge will be dismissed. — Edward Burke, Justin Timberlake's lawyer

Attorney Edward Burke claims that the paperwork from the day Timberlake was arrested was not signed by a sergeant as it typically is, but instead was signed by a part-time police officer.

The Long Island DA argues that they ratified the mistake and later submitted the correct paperwork.

Burke asked that Timberlake be rearranged, and the judge granted the request.

Hee also asked that he appear either in person virtually given Timberlake's performance schedule in Europe.

Burke says Timberlake will appear virtually next Friday, Aug. 2, for the rearrangement.

Timberlake's attorney maintains that he was not intoxicated, and that he's confident the charges will be dropped.

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 22: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY; NO COMMERCIAL USE) Justin Timberlake performs onstage during the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 22, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Expand

What happened to Justin Timberlake?

While driving in the early morning hours of June 18, Timberlake blew a stop sign and failed to keep to the right of the road, according to court documents obtained by FOX 5 NY's Jodi Goldberg.

Justin Timberlake was arrested on Long Island and is charged with driving while intoxicated, according to sources and police records. His mugshot was released later Tuesday.

Video from Hamptons.com shows Timberlake’s SUV cruising down a Sag Harbor street shortly before his arrest.

He was pulled over by an officer driving a 2025 BMW UT with Florida plates at Madison Street and Germain Avenue in Sag Harbor, a small village about 100 miles east of New York City.

The consequences for being convicted of violating the laws against driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs or DWI in the state of New York can include a suspended or revoked driver’s license, monetary fines, and even a potential jail sentence.