Justin Timberlake to plead guilty to lesser charge in Hamptons DUI case: AP source

Justin Timberlake is scheduled to enter a new plea Friday in his drunken driving case in New York's Hamptons, prosecutors said.

Details of the plea weren't disclosed, but a person with knowledge of the deal said Timberlake has agreed to plead guilty to a less serious offense than the original charge of driving while intoxicated.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly about the case.

Timberlake’s attorney, Edward Burke, declined to comment.

The pop singer is set to appear in person on Friday in Sag Harbor Village Court to enter a plea, Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney’s office confirmed Wednesday.

Why was Justin Timberlake arrested?

Video from Hamptons.com also shows Timberlake’s SUV cruising down a Sag Harbor street shortly before his arrest.

He was pulled over by an officer driving a 2025 BMW UT with Florida plates at Madison Street and Germain Avenue in Sag Harbor, a small village about 100 miles east of New York City.

Timberlake is charged with driving while intoxicated, according to sources and police records.

Timberlake handed over his Tennessee driver’s license and, according to court papers, he was visibly intoxicated with bloodshot eyes, a strong smell of alcohol and performed poorly on his field sobriety tests. He refused to take a chemical test.

Timberlake's friends allegedly asked officers to cut the pop star a break, but the officers refused, according to TMZ. TMZ says there is body camera video of the incident, but it's unclear at this point if it will be released.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.