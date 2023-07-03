July 4th fireworks: Road closures, where to watch, and more

Looking to head to New York City on July 4th? Here's what streets will be closed during the Macy's Annual Fireworks Display over the East River.

Macy's Annual Fireworks event details:

This is the first year Macy's will incorporate drones into the show. The fireworks will begin at about 9:20 p.m. and end at 9:50 p.m.

Spectators should not pack:

Large backpacks

Large coolers

Lawn chairs

Lawn blankets

Umbrellas or alcoholic beverages will be allowed in large areas. All restricted items are subject to search and seizure.

Drivers are advised to use public transportation and avoid the following locations between 2 p.m. and 2 a.m.

Related article

Manhattan:

FDR Drive between Brooklyn Bridge and East 63rd Street

Avenue C between East 16th Street and East 20th Street

East 20th Street between 1st Avenue and Avenue C

East 23rd Street between 1st Avenue and Avenue C

East 26th Street between 1st Avenue and FDR Drive

East 30th Street between 1st Avenue and FDR Drive

30th Street Entrance Ramps

East 33rd Street between 1st Avenue and 3rd Avenue

East 34th Street between 2nd Avenue and FDR Drive

34th Street Entrance Ramps

East 37th Street between 1st Avenue and FDR Drive

East 38th Street between 1st Avenue and FDR Drive

East 41st Street between 1st Avenue and FDR Drive

East 42nd Street between 1st Avenue and FDR Drive

42nd Street Entrance Ramps

East 48th Street between 1st Avenue and FDR Drive

East 49th Street between 1st Avenue and FDR Drive

East 53rd Street between 1st Avenue and FDR Drive

(Courtesy of NYPD)

East River bridges advisory:

Brooklyn Bridge - At approximately 7 pm., No pedestrian or bicycle traffic

Manhattan Bridge - At approximately 7 pm., No pedestrian or bicycle traffic

Williamsburg Bridge - At approximately 7 pm., No pedestrian or bicycle traffic

Edward I. Koch Bridge - At approximately 7 pm. No vehicle, pedestrian or bicycle traffic

Related article

Public viewing:

The public viewing sections in Manhattan will be the elevated portions of the FDR drive with the following entry points:

FYI: Access blocks will close as viewing areas fill up and spectators will be redirected to additional open access blocks as appropriate.

Midtown:

1st Ave. and 20th Street

1st Ave. and 34th Street (Designated ADA access at this location)

1st Ave. and 42nd Street

Brooklyn:

Transmitter Park - Access point on Greenpoint Avenue to Dead End

Newton Barge Playground – Access point at 3 Commercial Street

Marsha P. Johnson State Park (East River State Park) – Access point at Kent Avenue and North 11th Street

FYI: This year due to barge placement Brooklyn Bridge Park is not a viewing point.

Queens:

Area bounded by 44th Drive on the North Borden Avenue on the South Vernon

Boulevard on the East; East River on the West (All Inclusive)

Center Boulevard between Borden Avenue and 54th Avenue

2nd Street between Borden Avenue and Newtown Creek /Dead End

Vernon Boulevard between 54th Avenue and Newtown Creek/Dead End

54th Avenue between Center Boulevard and Vernon Boulevard

Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest:

The 2022 Nathan's Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest is held in Coney Island of Brooklyn borough, New York City, United States on July 4, 2022. (Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

The official weigh-in ceremony for Nathan's Hot Dog Eating contest kicked off on Tuesday.

15-time champion Joey Chestnut is hoping to eat at least 76 hot dogs and buns.

Contestants will be challenged to eat as many as they can in just ten minutes.

Tens of thousands of fans turn out to Coney Island to watch the event.

The women's portion will air live on ESPN3 at 10:45 a.m. EST July 4. The men's competition kicks off at 12 p.m. July 4 on ESPN2.

Both events can also be streamed on the ESPN app and will have multiple airings throughout the day.