July 4 fireworks: Where to watch near you

Independence Day is on Monday, July 4, and to celebrate, there will be fireworks displays in communities all across the region.

Here's a quick rundown of where you can go to watch the sky light up in celebration of America:

The 46th Annual Macy's 4th of July Fireworks

The main event, as ever, is New York City's spectacular 4th of July fireworks show over the East River.

The pyrotechnic display is set to begin at 9:25 p.m. on Monday night.

Free public viewing areas will be available with limited capacity in these locations:

Manhattan

East 42nd Street and FDR Drive

East 34th Street and FDR Drive

East 23rd Street and FDR Drive

Queens

Gantry Plaza State Park

Brooklyn

Transmitter Park

Newton Barge Playground

Marsha P. Johnson State Park

Bushwick Inlet Park

But if that's a little bit too busy for you, there will be plenty of fireworks that may be happening in your town during the holiday weekend.

July 1

FDR Drive @ City of White Plains Fireworks Show - 7:30 p.m. at White Plains High School in White Plains, New York

Woodbridge July 4th Fireworks 2022 - 4 to 10 p.m. at Alvin P. Williams Memorial Park in Sewaren, New Jersey

Bayonne July 4th Celebration and Fireworks - 6 to 10 p.m. at G. Thomas DiDomenico Park in Bayonne, New Jersey

TD Bank's ‘Celebrating America’ Fireworks and Show - 5 PM at Harry Chapin Lakeside Theatre in East Meadow, New York

Fireworks at Rye Playland - 7 to 9:30 p.m. at Playland Park in Rye, New York

July 2

Fan Appreciation and Fireworks Night - 6 to 11 p.m. at Meadowlands Racing & Entertainment in East Rutherford, New Jersey

Perth Amboy Fireworks Spectacular - 7 p.m. at Sadowski Parkway in Perth Amboy, New Jersey

Greenwich Fireworks - 7 to 10 p.m. at Greenwich Point Beach in Old Greenwich, Connecticut

July 3

Music Fest and Fireworks - 5 to 11 p.m. at Kensico Dam Plaza in Valhalla, New York

Paramus 4th of July Celebration - 6 to 10:30 p.m. at Cliff Gennarelli-Paramus Sports-Plex in Paramus, New Jersey

Matawan July 4th Celebration and Fireworks 2022 - 10 p.m. at Lake Lefferts Lakefront Park in Matawan, New Jersey

July 4