July 4 fireworks: Where to watch near you
article
NEW YORK - Independence Day is on Monday, July 4, and to celebrate, there will be fireworks displays in communities all across the region.
Here's a quick rundown of where you can go to watch the sky light up in celebration of America:
The 46th Annual Macy's 4th of July Fireworks
The main event, as ever, is New York City's spectacular 4th of July fireworks show over the East River.
The pyrotechnic display is set to begin at 9:25 p.m. on Monday night.
Free public viewing areas will be available with limited capacity in these locations:
Manhattan
- East 42nd Street and FDR Drive
- East 34th Street and FDR Drive
- East 23rd Street and FDR Drive
Queens
- Gantry Plaza State Park
Brooklyn
- Transmitter Park
- Newton Barge Playground
- Marsha P. Johnson State Park
- Bushwick Inlet Park
But if that's a little bit too busy for you, there will be plenty of fireworks that may be happening in your town during the holiday weekend.
July 1
- FDR Drive @ City of White Plains Fireworks Show - 7:30 p.m. at White Plains High School in White Plains, New York
- Woodbridge July 4th Fireworks 2022 - 4 to 10 p.m. at Alvin P. Williams Memorial Park in Sewaren, New Jersey
- Bayonne July 4th Celebration and Fireworks - 6 to 10 p.m. at G. Thomas DiDomenico Park in Bayonne, New Jersey
- TD Bank's ‘Celebrating America’ Fireworks and Show - 5 PM at Harry Chapin Lakeside Theatre in East Meadow, New York
- Fireworks at Rye Playland - 7 to 9:30 p.m. at Playland Park in Rye, New York
July 2
- Fan Appreciation and Fireworks Night - 6 to 11 p.m. at Meadowlands Racing & Entertainment in East Rutherford, New Jersey
- Perth Amboy Fireworks Spectacular - 7 p.m. at Sadowski Parkway in Perth Amboy, New Jersey
- Greenwich Fireworks - 7 to 10 p.m. at Greenwich Point Beach in Old Greenwich, Connecticut
July 3
- Music Fest and Fireworks - 5 to 11 p.m. at Kensico Dam Plaza in Valhalla, New York
- Paramus 4th of July Celebration - 6 to 10:30 p.m. at Cliff Gennarelli-Paramus Sports-Plex in Paramus, New Jersey
- Matawan July 4th Celebration and Fireworks 2022 - 10 p.m. at Lake Lefferts Lakefront Park in Matawan, New Jersey
July 4
- Hackensack July 4th Celebration and Fireworks 2022 - 5 to 9:30 p.m. at Foschini Park in Hackensack, New Jersey
- Celebrate July 4th with the New Parade (Now High Street)at Katch - 7 p.m. at Katch at Venetian Shores in Lindenhurst, New York
- Jersey City July 4th Celebration and Fireworks 2022 - 4 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. at 1 Exchange Place in Jersey City, New Jersey
- Kick Start Charlie at Pierson Park for July 4th! - 7 p.m. at Pierson Park in Tarrytown, New York
- Jovia Financial Credit Union Fireworks Spectacular at Jones Beach - 9:30 p.m. at Jones Beach in Nassau County, New York
- Coney Island Fourth of July Fireworks - 9:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. at the Coney Island Boardwalk in Brooklyn, New York