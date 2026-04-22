Judge temporarily suspends plans for homeless intake site in East Village

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The Brief A judge temporarily halted plans to move a homeless intake shelter to the East Village. Residents sued, citing concerns over safety, overcrowding, and environmental impacts. City officials argued the move was needed to replace an unsafe, deteriorating facility.



Plans for a homeless intake shelter in the East Village have been temporarily suspended by a state supreme court judge on Wednesday.

The suspension comes after concerned residents filed a lawsuit against New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani after he issued an executive order to move the shelter to East 3rd Street.

Dig deeper:

Village Organization for the Integrity of Community Engagement (V.O.I.C.E.) filed a complaint stating concerns of safety, overcrowding and environmental impacts.

The other side:

City officials have said the relocation was necessary due to deteriorating conditions at the existing site , which they described as unsafe for both staff and those served there. Officials also say the move is part of efforts to stabilize operations and improve conditions for both staff and clients.

The backstory:

The city’s intake center, currently located near Bellevue Hospital on East 30th Street, has served for more than 40 years as a central point where homeless men are assessed and assigned shelter placements. The facility also processes individuals released from Rikers Island who do not have immediate housing.