Judge rules NYC vaccine mandate for NYPD members invalid

According to the Police Benevolent Association of New York City, a judge has just ruled that the city's mandate requiring members of the NYPD to get a COVID shot is invalid.

The judge also ruled that any member of the police department terminated or put on leave without pay as a result of the mandate must be reinstated.

The city tells FOX 5 that the ruling is at odds with other court decisions, and is planning to appeal.

The city has threatened to let go of many of its workers over its vaccine mandate. Last month, 70 FDNY firefighters were notified that their requests for religious or medical vaccine exemptions would be denied and must decide whether to get vaccinated or lose their job.

However, some have expressed their outrage that when Mayor Eric Adams took office, he decided to uphold the vaccine mandate for all city workers but lifted it for unvaccinated entertainers and professional athletes like Nets guard Kyrie Irving.