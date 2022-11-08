Josh Shapiro defeats Doug Mastriano in Pennsylvania governor's race

Democrat Josh Shapiro has clinched victory in the race for Pennsylvania’s governor, defeating Trump-backed Doug Mastriano, according to FOX News.

The second-term Attorney General cemented his win as polls closed across the battleground state, where stakes remain high for abortion rights, crime, the economy and the 2024 presidential election.

After defending a woman’s right to choose and promising to fight to"keep Pennsylvania from getting screwed," Shapiro will now take on the role as Pennsylvania governor as Tom Wolf’s term comes to an end.

Shapiro wagered a notably drama-free campaign, relying on voters to resonate with his mostly under-the-radar approach in one of the most politically competitive states in the U.S.

However, he became more explicit about the implications of a Mastriano win during a recent campaign stop, calling him the "most dangerous, extreme person to ever run for governor in Pennsylvania."

The race got personal when Mastriano repeatedly criticized Shapiro's choice of a private Jewish school for his children as "one of the most privileged, entitled schools in the nation."

Shapiro kept a steady lead in the polls holding a double-digit lead over Mastriano by late September. However, an October poll had Shapiro coming in at 49% to Mastriano’s 42% as Election Day drew near.

Shapiro’s win could bring about a possible shift in Pennsylvania’s legislature for the Democratic Party, and momentum in the key swing state heading into the 2024 presidential election.