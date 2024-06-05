Giant, flying Joro spiders coming to NYC area this summer: 'Stuff of your nightmares'

Giant, flying Joro spiders, native to East Asia, are moving northward across the East Coast, including NYC.

The question isn't if they're coming to the NYC area -- it's when.

JUMP TO: SIZE l ORIGIN l MAP

"If you're an arachnophobe, these things are the stuff of your nightmares," Andy Davis, an ecologist with the University of Georgia, told FOX 5 NY. "They're so big, they're so striking, and they're so scary-looking."

The Joro spider, a large spider native to East Asia, is seen in Johns Creek, Ga., on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Alex Sanz, File)

The large and vividly colored Joro spider, with its 4-inch-long legs enabling it to glide through the air, might reach as far north as New Jersey this summer, New Jersey Pest Control warned earlier this year.

"As the Joro spider invasion continues its northward trajectory, the possibility of their arrival in New Jersey later this year has heightened concerns among residents and authorities alike," the company said. "The potential for these spiders to establish populations in new regions raises questions about how local ecosystems will respond and adapt to their presence."

Featured article

Here's everything you need to know about the Joro spider, including their size, origin and what to do if they bite you.

What is a Joro spider?

The Joro is part of a group of spiders known as orb weavers for their highly organized, wheel-shaped webs. Joro females have colorful yellow, blue and red markings on their bodies and can measure three inches across when their legs are fully extended.

The Joro spider, a large spider native to East Asia, is seen in Johns Creek, Ga., on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Alex Sanz, File)

Joro spiders have twice as high a metabolism and a 77% higher heart rate when exposed to low temperatures. They can also survive better in a brief freeze, suggesting they can exist in a colder climatic region than the Southeast.

Since 2021, these arachnids, believed to have infiltrated the southeastern U.S. from Japan, have been a major focus of attention. According to FOX 35 Orlando, the Joro spider’s golden web has already been spotted in Georgia and South Carolina.

The eight-legged spawn of the golden orb-weaver was first found in Georgia about nine years ago. Research from the University of Georgia suggests the invasive arachnids will start crawling through most of the Eastern Seaboard of the U.S.

The web of a Joro spider.

"The origins of the Joro spider invasion trace back to the theory that they were unintentionally transported to the United States via human activities," NJ Pest Control said. "Cargo shipments, international trade, or personal travel could have facilitated their journey across the ocean."

The Joro, when full-grown, is the size of a human palm.

Fully grown, the Joro spider is the size of a human palm. (Carly Mirabile/UGA)

"Their webs are absolutely enormous," Andy Davis, an ecologist at the University of Georgia, said. "They are at least three or four feet in diameter, and the other thing is they're really, really strong. If you walk into one, it'll stop you."

Are Joro spiders invasive?

A recent peer-reviewed study conducted by David Coyle, assistant professor of forest health and invasive species at Clemson University, found the species is "here to stay" and "are spreading like wildfire."

"Those data show that this spider is going to be able to inhabit most of the eastern U.S.," Coyle said. "It shows that their comfort area in their native range matches up very well with much of North America.

Researchers are working to manage the spider invasion by monitoring their spread and studying their behavior.

"Understanding the biology and ecology of these spiders is essential in developing effective strategies for mitigating their impact," New Jersey Pest Control said.

"The Joro spider can bite humans, but it prefers to avoid confrontation. The spider also has small fangs that don't easily pierce human skin. In the unlikely event that a Joro spider bites you, the bite will feel like a bee sting and may cause temporary redness," WebMD said.

How to kill Joro spiders?

"The most direct way to get rid of problematic spiders is to kill them," according to research from the University of Georgia. "The manual technique of wrapping them up in the web and stepping on them is very effective. Simply destroying the web is not effective, as they rebuild in short order."

Are Joro spiders venomous?

If you ever encounter a Joro spider, don’t be alarmed. They are very skittish.

Scientists say they have a neurotoxin venom used to immobilize their prey; however, it is not very potent and only causes some redness and blistering to people, except those with allergic reactions.

Click HERE for more information.

Banana spider vs Joro spider

"While they’re roughly the same size as banana spiders and yellow garden spiders, the distinctive yellow and blue-black stripes on their backs and bright red markings on their undersides are unique," according to research from the University of Georgia. "Their enormous three-dimensional webs are a striking golden color and tend to be located higher off the ground than those of other spiders."

FOX Weather, as well as the Associated Press wire services, helped contribute to this report.