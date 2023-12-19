Expand / Collapse search
Flood Warning
until TUE 4:00 PM EST, Sussex County
14
River Flood Warning
until WED 7:00 AM EST, Somerset County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:00 PM EST, Morris County, Morris County, Passaic County, Somerset County
River Flood Warning
until WED 3:16 AM EST, Morris County, Passaic County
Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 PM EST, Monmouth County, Morris County, Sussex County, Warren County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 12:25 PM EST, Middlesex County, Somerset County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:00 PM EST, Middlesex County, Somerset County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 4:00 AM EST until WED 7:00 AM EST, Hunterdon County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 3:00 AM EST until WED 7:00 AM EST, Hunterdon County, Warren County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:45 AM EST, Bergen County, Morris County, Passaic County
Flood Warning
until TUE 12:15 PM EST, Bergen County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:00 AM EST, Orange County, Rockland County, Bergen County, Passaic County
River Flood Warning
until WED 2:48 AM EST, Dutchess County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Fairfield County, Fairfield County, Essex County, Essex County, Essex County, Morris County, Morris County, Morris County, Morris County, Passaic County, Passaic County, Passaic County, Somerset County

Joro spiders could soon be 'parachuting' into New York: Are they harmful to humans?

By and
Published 
New York City
FOX 5 NY

Joro spiders: What to know

FOX 5 NY's Teresa Priolo breaks down what we should know about the creatures.

NEW YORK CITY - The trichonephila clavata – also known as the Joro spider – is a large spider native to East Asia that proliferated in Georgia back in 2021, and according to researchers, could now spread to much of the East Coast, including New York.

"You folks in the Northeast are going to see them soon," said Andy Davis, an ecologist at the University of Georgia. "The only question is when."

Here's everything you need to know about the spiders:

Featured

Joro spiders invade parts of northern Georgia
article

Joro spiders invade parts of northern Georgia

The University of Georgia reported that millions of the bright yellow, palm-sized spiders have cast their webs in "roughly 25 counties" of the state.

What are Joro spiders?

The Joro is part of a group of spiders known as orb weavers for their highly organized, wheel-shaped webs. Joro females have colorful yellow, blue and red markings on their bodies and can measure three inches across when their legs are fully extended.

The Joro, which full grown, is the size of a human palm, appears better suited to colder temperatures than a related species, researchers said.

Fully grown, the Joro spider is the size of a human palm. (Carly Mirabile/UGA)

The spider has around double the metabolism, a 77% higher heart rate and can survive a brief freeze that kills off its relatives, a study found. They shimmer gold and yellow to attract prey, like possibly the spotted lanternfly.

"Their webs are absolutely enormous," Davis said. "They are at least three or four feet in diameter, and the other thing is they're really, really strong. If you walk into one, it'll stop you."

The web of a Joro spider.

Where did Joro spiders come from?

The Joro spider’s golden web took over yards all over north Georgia in 2021, unnerving some residents. The spider was also spotted in South Carolina, and entomologists expected it to spread throughout the Southeast.

But the new study now suggests it could spread even further than that. 

The Joro spider shimmers gold and yellow to attract prey.

The researchers also noted Joros are found in much of Japan, which has a similar climate to the U.S.

Are Joro spiders harmful to humans?

"They may be one of the shyest species of spiders that we that know of," Davis said. "So, if that's any comfort to people, I mean, just know that these spiders aren't out to get you."

Their impact on native species and the environment is also not clear, though some researchers believe they are benign.

Associated Press wire services helped contribute to this report.