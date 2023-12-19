Joro spiders could soon be 'parachuting' into New York: Are they harmful to humans?

The trichonephila clavata – also known as the Joro spider – is a large spider native to East Asia that proliferated in Georgia back in 2021, and according to researchers, could now spread to much of the East Coast, including New York.

"You folks in the Northeast are going to see them soon," said Andy Davis, an ecologist at the University of Georgia. "The only question is when."

Here's everything you need to know about the spiders:

What are Joro spiders?

The Joro is part of a group of spiders known as orb weavers for their highly organized, wheel-shaped webs. Joro females have colorful yellow, blue and red markings on their bodies and can measure three inches across when their legs are fully extended.

"Their webs are absolutely enormous. They are at least three or four feet in diameter." — Andy Davis

The Joro, which full grown, is the size of a human palm, appears better suited to colder temperatures than a related species, researchers said.

The spider has around double the metabolism, a 77% higher heart rate and can survive a brief freeze that kills off its relatives, a study found. They shimmer gold and yellow to attract prey, like possibly the spotted lanternfly.

"Their webs are absolutely enormous," Davis said. "They are at least three or four feet in diameter, and the other thing is they're really, really strong. If you walk into one, it'll stop you."

Where did Joro spiders come from?

The Joro spider’s golden web took over yards all over north Georgia in 2021, unnerving some residents. The spider was also spotted in South Carolina, and entomologists expected it to spread throughout the Southeast.

But the new study now suggests it could spread even further than that.

The researchers also noted Joros are found in much of Japan, which has a similar climate to the U.S.

Are Joro spiders harmful to humans?

"They may be one of the shyest species of spiders that we that know of," Davis said. "So, if that's any comfort to people, I mean, just know that these spiders aren't out to get you."

Their impact on native species and the environment is also not clear, though some researchers believe they are benign.

