Flying Joro spiders headed to NYC area: Where are they? Live map

The question isn't if they're coming--it's when.

The venomous Joro spider is headed northward, with New York City and parts of the Tri-State Area in its path.

"As the Joro spider invasion continues its northward trajectory, the possibility of their arrival in New Jersey later this year has heightened concerns among residents and authorities alike," NJ Pest Control experts say.

"The need for public awareness and education on coexisting with these arachnids becomes crucial to mitigate unnecessary panic and ensure the safety of both humans and spiders." — NJ Pest Control

What is a Joro spider?

The Joro is part of a group of spiders known as orb weavers for their highly organized, wheel-shaped webs. Joro females have colorful yellow, blue and red markings on their bodies and can measure three inches across when their legs are fully extended.

"The potential for these spiders to establish populations in new regions raises questions about how local ecosystems will respond and adapt to their presence," pest control experts, say.

Where is the Joro spider now?

This map shows the known range of Joro spider, based on data submitted by researchers and the public (Joro Watch).

As of Thursday, June 13, the eight-legged spawn of the golden orb-weaver was spotted 21 times in Howard County, Maryland (Joro Watch).

That's just over 200 miles from New York City.

"In the face of the unprecedented Joro spider invasion, communities must unite, educate, and adapt." — NJ Pest Control

When will Joro spiders get to NYC?

The Joro spider, a non-native species first found in the U.S. in northern Georgia in 2014, is now present in the Upstate and parts of the Midlands in South Carolina. (David Coyle/Clemson University)

The Joro spider, now less than 185 miles away from New Jersey, could be spotted in parts of the Tri-State Area as soon as the summer, according to pest experts.

A recent peer-reviewed study conducted by David Coyle, assistant professor of forest health and invasive species at Clemson University, found the species is "here to stay" and "are spreading like wildfire."

Although no attacks have been reported, researchers are working to manage the spider invasion by monitoring their spread and studying their behavior.

Here's what to do if you come in contact with one.

What to do if you are bitten by a Joro spider

A photo of a Joro spider. (David Coyle/Clemson University)

These spiders are not considered to be aggressive, however, they are venomous.

If you ever encounter a Joro spider, don’t be alarmed. They are very skittish.

Scientists say they have a neurotoxin venom used to immobilize their prey; however, it is not very potent and only causes some redness and blistering to people, except those with allergic reactions.

Orkin experts say that a Joro spider bite is comparable to a bee sting, unless a person is highly allergic.

According to Orkin, a researcher collecting Joro spiders with bare hands reported an occasional pinch, but said the spider’s bite never broke the skin, so venom was never transmitted.

Joro spiders and their webs are usually found along trails in the woods, in backyards and on house porches.