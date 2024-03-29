Wake for slain NYPD officer Jonathan Diller continues today; funeral Saturday

The wake for slain NYPD officer Jonathan Diller continues today on Long Island ahead of his funeral on Saturday.

Thousands of New York's finest stood through torrential rains in Massapequa Park on Thursday to honor their brother in blue, who was shot and killed earlier this week during a traffic stop in Queens.

The wake for Diller is at the Massapequa Funeral Home, while his funeral is set for Saturday at St. Rose of Lima Roman Catholic Church. Find the full schedule below:

Schedule

Visitation: Massapequa Funeral Home, South Chapel

Friday: 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Mass: St. Rose of Lima R.C. Church

Saturday: 10:30 a.m.

Cemetery: St. Charles Cemetery

Saturday

Trump attends Thursday wake

Former President Donald Trump attended the wake on Thursday.

"The Diller family will, you'll never be the same, you can never be the same," Trump said.

Trump posted about Diller’s death on his social media network Tuesday, offering prayers to Diller’s family and appreciation for law enforcement. He also called the shooter a "thug" and noted that police said Diller’s alleged shooter, Guy Rivera, had numerous prior arrests, declaring that he "NEVER should have been let back out on the streets."

A GoFundMe organized to support Diller's family has raised over $670,000 as of 8 a.m. Friday. The Tunnel to Towers Foundation will also pay off the mortgage on the home that Diller shared with his wife and young son, Ryan, in Massapequa Park.

Timeline: How Diller's murder unfolded?

Diller – a 31-year-old father, husband and three-year veteran of the force – was murdered after investigating a vehicle illegally parked at a bus stop in Far Rockaway. According to police, a passenger, identfied as 34-year-old Guy Rivera, refused to step out of the car, pointed a gun at the officers and fired, police said.

The bullet struck Diller in the stomach, just beneath his bullet-proof vest. Diller's partner returned fire, wounding Rivera, who was taken to a hospital. Rivera, who has 21 prior arrests, was charged with murder of a police officer, murder with intent attempted murder and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon. The driver of the vehicle, Lindy Jones, was arrested and faces weapons charges.

Diller's murder in Far Rockaway on Monday marked the first slaying of an NYPD officer in two years.

AP wire services helped contribute to this report.