Jonas Brothers to celebrate 20th anniversary with one-day concert at American Dream
NEW YORK - The Jonas Brothers will celebrate 20 years of music with a special event in their home state of New Jersey.
For one day only, they will host a special celebration at American Dream, offering fans a day of live music and fun.
In a recent Instagram post, the band shared a preview of what’s to come in 2025, including new music both as a group and from the brothers as solo artists, a live concert album, a soundtrack, a holiday movie, and Nick’s return to Broadway in "The Last Five Years."
The brothers reflected on their journey over the past two decades, recalling their early days of playing local shows with just a couple of guitars and copies of their debut album "It’s About Time."
The video also teased an unreleased song.
The backstory:
How to get tickets
To get tickets, register for free at www.JonasBrothers.com starting Friday.
Registration will give early access to additional Jonas Brothers-themed events taking place during the weekend of March 22-23 in New Jersey and New York City.