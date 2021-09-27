John Hinckley Jr., who tried to assassinate Reagan, to be freed from oversight

A judge will lift all restrictions on John Hinckley Jr. next year if the shooter of President Ronald Reagan remains mentally stable.

Lawyers had met in federal court Monday to discuss whether Hinckley Jr., the man who tried to assassinate Reagan, should be freed from court-imposed restrictions including overseeing his medical care and keeping up with his computer passwords.

Since Hinckley, 66, moved to Williamsburg, Virginia, from a Washington hospital in 2016, the court-imposed conditions have included doctors and therapists overseeing his psychiatric medication and deciding how often he attends individual and group therapy sessions. Hinckley also can’t have a gun. And he can’t contact Reagan’s children, other victims or their families, or actress Jodie Foster, who he was obsessed with at the time of the 1981 shooting.

23374 08: Chaos surrounds shooting victims immediately after the assassination attempt on President Reagan, March 30, 1981, by John Hinkley Jr. outside the Hilton Hotel in Washington, DC. Injured in the shooting are Press Secretary James Brady and Ag Expand

