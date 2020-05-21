Job-seekers must be bold, flexible, realistic, career coach says

Teresa Jankovic, who lives in Westchester County, is among millions of Americans looking for a job. On top of that, her husband was hospitalized for six days with COVID-19. Thankfully, he is now OK.

"I think it's more than frustrating," she said. "I think it's frightening."

Jankovic is a certified public accountant with an MBA. The consulting job she had before the pandemic was likely going to become permanent but that has faded away.

"Will the jobs come back? If they do come back, how will they come back?" she said. "Will we be back in offices? Will we not be in offices?"

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Roy Cohen, a career coach, has been conducting webinars advising job candidates. He encourages people to be bold in their job search.

"Whether you're applying for a job as a cashier or as a bank president, they need to know you know everything about the organization, their needs, their issues, their challenges and how you can step in and add value from day one," he said.

Cohen said that showing you can do an interview as well as work remotely is essential.

"Demonstrate that you are comfortable working remotely because more and more folks nowadays are going to be working from home or working off-premises," Cohen said.

While millions of Americans are struggling, one bright spot is that companies like Amazon, Walgreens, CVS and Walmart are hiring. Some other industries are currently looking for workers. Cohen said there are almost 2,000 jobs in customer service within 25 miles of New York City, according to the job search board INDEED. He also said that home health aides are in demand as are professionals with experience in bankruptcy turnaround and restructuring.

And finally on the issue of salary Cohen said you'll need to align your expectations with the current reality.