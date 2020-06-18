JetBlue to phase in 30 new routes; daily nonstop from Newark to LAX, SFO

article

The economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic has hit airlines hard as both business travel and tourism have plummeted. But JetBlue is announcing 30 new domestic routes where the airline has seen "signs of strength" in travel for leisure and visiting friends and family.

Among the many new routes will be daily nonstop flights from Newark Liberty International Airport to both Los Angeles International Airport and to San Francisco International Airport; from John F. Kennedy International Airport to both Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport and to Minneapolis–St. Paul International Airport; and from LaGuardia Airport to Tampa International Airport.

"Coronavirus has transformed airline route maps, and as we begin to see small signs of recovery, we continue to be flexible with our network plans to respond to demand trends and generate cash in support of our business," JetBlue's Scott Laurence said in a statement. "We've selected routes where customers are showing some interest in travel again and where our low fares and award-winning experience will be noticed."

The new daily service from Newark Liberty to LAX and SFO will fly on Airbus A321 planes featuring Mint, the airline's premium service. Mint has lie-flat seats in individual suites with sliding privacy doors, tapas-style dining, fresh coffee beverages made from a cappuccino machine, and dessert from artisanal ice cream makers, according to JetBlue.

But even if you can't spring for Mint seats, you'll experience premium amenities on these A321 jets. All seats have TV screens with free content, power outlets, and free Wi-Fi. Passengers also have access to a self-serve station of free snacks, sodas, and water.

The Queens-based airline said that adding the 30 routes will bring idle aircraft back into service and give crews more flying opportunities. The routes will be phased in between July and October and seats go on sale Friday, June 19.

Here is the breakdown of the new flights being rolled out through October:

July 23, 2020

Mint service between Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) and:

Los Angeles International Airport (LAX)

San Francisco International Airport (SFO)

Service between EWR and:

Charleston International Airport (CHS)

Jacksonville International Airport (JAX)

Service between New York John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and:

Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW)

Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW)

August 6, 2020

Service between EWR and:

Austin–Bergstrom International Airport (AUS)

San Diego International Airport (SAN)

Las Vegas McCarran International Airport (LAS)

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX)

Sarasota–Bradenton International Airport (SRQ)

Service between JFK and:

Minneapolis–St. Paul International Airport (MSP)

Service between New York LaGuardia Airport (LGA) and:

Fort Myers Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW)

Tampa International Airport (TPA)

October 1, 2020

Service between JFK and:

St. Thomas Cyril E. King Airport (STT)