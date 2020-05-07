JetBlue to fly 3 jets in salute to frontline workers Thursday

article

JetBlue airlines plans to salute coronavirus frontline workers in New York City with a flyover involving three, specially designed jets.

The A320s including the ‘I ❤️ NY,’ ‘Blue Finest‘ (for the NYPD) and ‘Blue Bravest’ (for the FDNY) will take flight at 7 p.m. Thursday from JFK Airport, to the Brooklyn shoreline, up the East River, then crossing Queens, making a left to cross the Bronx and then down the Hudson River to pass Manhattan and Staten Island and then heading back to JFK, reported Flight Radar.

The flyover can be followed at FlightRadar24.com. Registrations for the jets are N586JB, N531JL, or N615JB.

"So, keep your eyes up, and keep a healthy distance from others while watching," wrote the airline on Twitter.

Last week, the U.S. Navy's Blue Angels and the Air Force's Thunderbirds honored frontline workers with flyovers across the nation including New York and New Jersey.